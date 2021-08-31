Weather Forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in many states till 4 September. In its latest update issued today, the department said that enhanced rainfall activity was very likely to continue over West and Central India on Tuesday and gradual reduction thereafter. It also said that enhancement of rainfall activity over south Peninsular India was very likely from 2 September.

The IMD has predicted widespread isolated heavy rainfall over Telangana, Marathwada and West Madhya Pradesh on 31 August, East Rajasthan during 31 August to 2 September, Assam and Meghalaya on 1 September and during 3rd-4th September, Mizoram and Tripura during 3rd-4th September.

“Isolated very heavy falls very likely over Gujarat State during 01st-02nd September; isolated extremely heavy falls very likely over north Konkan and adjoining south Gujarat and north Madhya Maharashtra on 31st August," it said.

Widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during 1-4 September.

The IMD has also predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu and South Interior Karnataka during 2nd -3rd September and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 2nd -4th September.

Scattered to heavy rainfall is also predicted over west Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during 31 August to 1 September and Haryana on 31 August.

The weather office has also predicted moderate to severe thunderstorm activity with cloud-to ground lightning at isolated places of West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Haryana.

Rain lashes parts of Mumbai

Today, rains lashed several parts of Mumbai. The IMD had predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Mumbai has predicted moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy falls at isolated places during the next 24 hours.

"Due to a low-pressure area over western parts of Vidarbha, rainfall activity over Mumbai and its suburbs would continue during next 24 hours leading to moderate rain at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall (less than 15cm) at isolated places," IMD said in its tweet.

Rain hits Delhi, waterlogging reported from many parts

Delhi today witnessed heavy rainfall, triggering waterlogging in parts of the national capital. A heavy downpour was witnessed in Connaught Place and adjoining areas of Delhi. In series of tweets, Delhi Traffic Police informed the carriageway of IOCL Dwarka To NSG Dwarka is closed due to waterlogging. "There were massive traffic jams at Chirag Delhi, waterlogging, two staff of Delhi Traffic Police."

The IMD had predicted that thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rains would take place in the parts of Delhi-NCR. "Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of East, Southeast, Northeast, North Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri, Meerut, & Modinagar," tweeted IMD.

"Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Sohana, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal, Manesar(Haryana) Meerut, Modinagar, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, (U.P.) during next 2 hours," it added.

