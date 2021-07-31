The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall in some states from Saturday, 31 July. In its latest weather bulletin, the weather office said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over East Madhya Pradesh during 31st July-02nd August and over Chhattisgarh and East Uttar Pradesh on 31st July. Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over East Madhya Pradesh on 31st July.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely to continue over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during 31st July-04th August with peak activity during 31st July-03rd August. "Isolated extremely heavy falls likely over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during 31st July-02nd August, 2021," the department has said.

It has also predicted widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over West Uttar Pradesh during 1st -2nd August.

The department said that current spell of fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity was very likely to continue over rest parts of North India with isolated heavy falls over Jammu and Kashmir on 31st July; Punjab on 1st August; Himachal Pradesh during 31st-2nd August and Uttrakhand and Haryana during 31st July-04th August.

On Friday, the IMD had issued red alert for Rajasthan, which witnessed heavy rain in past few days. According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon gained momentum due to the low pressure area over coastal Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal leading to heavy rain in Rajasthan.

The weather department issued a 'Red Alert' warning of very heavy to very heavy rain (more than 115.6 mm) at one or two places in Baran, Jhalwar districts. 'Orange Alert' predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.5 to 115.6 mm) was issued for some places in Jaipur, Ajmer, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Kota and Baran districts. For Karauli, Udaipur, Pratapgarh, Nagaur and Pali districts, a 'yellow alert' has been issued for heavy rain (15.6 to 64.5 mm).

