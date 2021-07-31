The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall in some states from Saturday, 31 July. In its latest weather bulletin, the weather office said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over East Madhya Pradesh during 31st July-02nd August and over Chhattisgarh and East Uttar Pradesh on 31st July. Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over East Madhya Pradesh on 31st July.