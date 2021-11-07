IMD weather forecast: Current extremely heavy rainfall spell over north coastal Tamil Nadu will continue today on (7th November) and reduce thereafter, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. It, however, said that a fresh spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh likely during 9-11 November under the influence Likely formation of a fresh Low pressure area.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places are very likely on Sunday over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and reduce thereafter.

“It is likely to be heavy to very heavy at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 8th and 9th Nov. Isolated Heavy to very heavy rainfall places also likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on 7th Nov with reduction thereafter from 8th Nov," the weather office said in its latest update.

The IMD also said that a cyclonic circulation over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian ocean off Sumatra Coast persists and now extends upto 4.5 km above mean sea level.

“Under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around 9th November. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu coast during the subsequent 48 hours," it said.

Fisherman warning

Squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) is likely over southeast Bay of Bengal during 9th-10th and over southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coast during 10th-11th November.

“Fisherman are advised not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal during 9th-10th and over southwest Bay of Bengal and along & off Tamil Nadu and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coast during 10th-11th November, 2021. Fishermen out in the deep sea are advised to return to the coast by 09th November, 2021," the statement said.

The IMD also informed that a depression has formed over eastcentral Arabian Sea. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and maintain the intensity of depression during next 48 hours and weaken gradually thereafter.

