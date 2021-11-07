IMD weather forecast: Current extremely heavy rainfall spell over north coastal Tamil Nadu will continue today on (7th November) and reduce thereafter, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. It, however, said that a fresh spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh likely during 9-11 November under the influence Likely formation of a fresh Low pressure area.

