The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy to very heavy rain alert for four districts of Kerala. It has also issued yellow alert (moderate rain) for many districts of the southern state for tomorrow, 27 August.

For Friday, a yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alapuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad districts.

Heavy to very rain is predicted in four districts on Saturday. The IMD has issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) for Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad districts on 28 August.

In its weather bulletin released earlier today, the IMD said widespread to isolated very heavy rainfall was likely over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe during next 2 days.

Rainfall is likely to increase from 28 August with isolated heavy to very heavy falls during 28-30 August. “Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe on 29th and 30th August," it said.

The IMD has also predicted a fresh spell of rain in the national capital and adjoining areas in northwest India from August 29.

Delhi and other areas in northwest India are currently witnessing a partial "break monsoon" phase.

"The entire monsoon trough lies close to the foothills of the Himalayas. It is likely to remain there till tomorrow (August 26)," the IMD had said on Wednesday.

According to PTI, RK Jenamani, a senior scientist at the IMD, said the region is experiencing a "weak monsoon" at present. "If the monsoon trough shifts close to the foothills of the Himalayas and remains there for two to three consecutive days, we call it a break monsoon phase," the scientist was quoted as saying by PTI.

During the monsoon season, there are spells when the trough shifts closer to the foothills of the Himalayas, leading to a sharp decline in rainfall over most parts of the country. This is called a "break monsoon" phase. However, rainfall increases along the foothills of the Himalayas, northeast India and parts of the southern peninsula.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.