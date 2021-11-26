Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue to lash parts of southern India till Monday including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal. Meanwhile, light to moderate fairly widespread rains are expected across the states over the next 4 to 5 days.

IMD said, a cyclonic circulation lies over Comorin Area & adjoining Sri Lanka coasts and strong northeasterly winds are prevailing over Tamil Nadu coast & south Coastal Andhra Pradesh at lower levels.

Rainfall expected in these areas:

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 26th - 29th November

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over south Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on 28th & 29th November, 2021.

Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall very likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep area and Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema during next 4- 5 days

Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 29th & 30th November.

Squally weather with maximum sustained wind speed reaching 40-50 gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over Andaman Sea and neigh. during 30th November to 2nd Dec.

Fishermen are advised to be cautious and avoid venturing into these areas during 30th November to 2nd December.

Severe waterlogging in Chennai

Meanwhile, heavy rains since Thursday have caused severe waterlogging in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu.

The district collector in Madurai declared a holiday in the schools of on Friday due to incessant rains. Schools and colleges in Puducherry & Karaikal will also remain closed today and tomorrow.

Heavy rains lash Chennai, See Photos:

View Full Image Heavy rain lashes Chennai; Visuals from Nungambakkam area

View Full Image Heavy rain results in waterlogging at T- Nagar; water pumps installed to remove stagnant water

Alert issued for Kerala

IMD on Thursday also issued an orange alert in five districts of Kerala, indicating extremely heavy rain and a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in six districts of the state.

According to the IMD, orange alerts have been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki and yellow alerts in Alapuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Bay of Bengal off south Sri Lanka coast at lower tropospheric levels," the IMD informed.

"Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala on November 25 and it will continue till November 29," IMD said.

(With inputs from agencies)

