The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls over Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Further, light to moderate intensity rains is also likely over isolated parts of Delhi.

The national capital has been receiving rainfall since Tuesday morning causing waterlogging in several parts of the city. The vehicular movement was also affected due to incessant rainfall.

For the second day in a row, people in the national capital woke up to heavy rains on Thursday. The downpour caused partial waterlogging on some roads, including the stretch of roads near the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi.

As per IMD, the cumulative rainfall from 31 August, 8.30 am to 1 September, 8.30 am in Delhi's Safdarjung was recorded at 112.1 mm, in Palam it was 71.1 mm, at Lodi road, it was 120.2 mm, at Ridge 81.6 mm, and in Ayanagar it was 68.2 mm.

In addition to this, rainfall activity is likely to increase with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall from 6 September over northwest India.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected over Himachal Pradesh on 7 September, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on 6 and 7 September, Uttarakhand from Saturday till 7 September, Haryana on 7 and East Uttar Pradesh on 6 September.

According to the IMD, the rain in Himachal Pradesh will continue after 20 September, which is the date of withdrawal of monsoon from the state. So far no warning is issued by IMD in the state.

"Rainfall over many areas in Himachal Pradesh is normal. Shimla, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Una, and Sirmaur districts to receive moderate rains," said Director of IMD Himachal Pradesh, Surender Paul.

He further said that landslide continues in different parts of Himachal Pradesh but it will not be massive.

Peninsular India and the west coast are likely to see fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls from 5 to 7 September.

Rainfall activity is likely to continue during the next five days in Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Isolated very heavy falls very likely over Marathwada, Konkan and Goa on 6 and 7 September; over ghat area of Madhya Maharashtra on 7 September; Telangana on Friday and Saturday and coastal Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.