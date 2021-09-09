The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in over many states during next three days. In its latest updates, the IMD said that widespread to very heavy rainfall is likely in states of Gujarat, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal and Uttarakhand.

Under the influence of likely formation of a low pressure area and its west-north westward movement, consequent strengthening of lower level westerlies along the west coast, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over north Konkan, south Gujarat region, Odisha, Chhattisgarh during 12th-13th September, the department said.

The weather office further said that under the influence of cyclonic circulation over West Madhya Pradesh, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Gujarat, southeast Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during 9th-12th September.

Rainfall activity is likely to increase with isolated heavy falls over south Haryana, southwest Uttar Pradesh during 10th-11th September.

Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Uttarakhand and heavy falls are expected over Jammu division and Himachal Pradesh during next 3 days.

According to the updates, reduced rainfall activity very likely to continue over south peninsular India till 11th and increase thereafter with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall from 12th September. Isolated heavy falls are likely over Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on 13th September.

The IMD also predicted light intensity rain over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi and NCR (Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indrapuram, Noida, Greater Noida, Chhapraula) Gohana, Siwani, Mehem, Jhajjar (Haryana) Bhiwari (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours.

A low pressure area is likely to form over North and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal around 11th September. It is likely to become more marked during subsequent 48 hours, the department said.

