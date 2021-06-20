The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected 'heavy' to 'very heavy' rainfall at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Gujarat on June 20.

Besides, central Maharashtra, Konkan, and Goa, and interiors of Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe would also witness heavy rainfall as southwest monsoon advances across the country, the weather department said in a statement on Sunday.

Further, the IMD predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.

Moreover, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry will also witness thunderstorm and lightning, the IMD said in a statement.

"Duststorm/Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan," the IMD added.

Moreover, the IMD has warned that strong winds (40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph) would occur over Southwest, Westcentral, and adjoining East-central Arabian Sea. Squally Weather (speed 50-60 kmph) over North Bay of Bengal (speed50-60 kmph) along and off Kerala-Karnataka-Goa-south Maharashtra-Gujaratcoasts and Lakshadweep area, the Meteorological department said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.