Moreover, the IMD has warned that strong winds (40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph) would occur over Southwest, Westcentral, and adjoining East-central Arabian Sea. Squally Weather (speed 50-60 kmph) over North Bay of Bengal (speed50-60 kmph) along and off Kerala-Karnataka-Goa-south Maharashtra-Gujaratcoasts and Lakshadweep area, the Meteorological department said.