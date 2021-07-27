3 min read.Updated: 27 Jul 2021, 06:45 PM ISTLivemint
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted "fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls" over Konkan and Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya, Maharashtra during the next three days.
It added, "Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely to continue over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours and reduce thereafter. It is likely to increase from 30 July."
The weather bureau also said that isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 28, 29 July, over Jharkhand on 29 July and over Chhattisgarh on 30 July, and over East Madhya Pradesh on 31 July.
IMD, Bhopal has also issued an "Orange alert" for heavy to very heavy rainfall for Sheopur Kalan, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Guna, Gwalior, Shivpuri and Ashoknagar districts, and Yellow alert for heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning for 10 districts for the next 24 hours.
"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar during 27th-30th July and over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during 29th-31st July," tweeted the weather office.
Heavy rains across Delhi led to extensive waterlogging
Earlier today, heavy rainfall across the national capital led to extensive waterlogging at several road stretches, including near Pragati Maidan in the central part of the city and Dhaula Kuan in the southern part, affecting traffic movement.
The IMD said 100 mm of rainfall was recorded at the Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for the city, in the last 24 hours.