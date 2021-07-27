The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted "fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls" over Konkan and Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya, Maharashtra during the next three days.

It added, "Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely to continue over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours and reduce thereafter. It is likely to increase from 30 July."

The weather bureau also said that isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 28, 29 July, over Jharkhand on 29 July and over Chhattisgarh on 30 July, and over East Madhya Pradesh on 31 July.

IMD, Bhopal has also issued an "Orange alert" for heavy to very heavy rainfall for Sheopur Kalan, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Guna, Gwalior, Shivpuri and Ashoknagar districts, and Yellow alert for heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning for 10 districts for the next 24 hours.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar during 27th-30th July and over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during 29th-31st July," tweeted the weather office.

Heavy rains across Delhi led to extensive waterlogging

Earlier today, heavy rainfall across the national capital led to extensive waterlogging at several road stretches, including near Pragati Maidan in the central part of the city and Dhaula Kuan in the southern part, affecting traffic movement.

The IMD said 100 mm of rainfall was recorded at the Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for the city, in the last 24 hours.

Waterlogging was also seen at Mathura Road, Moti Bagh, Vikas Marg, Ring Road, Rohtak Road, Sangam Vihar and Kirari, among other places.

Due to the waterlogging, traffic crawled at ITO, underneath Moti Bagh metro station, Dhaula Kuan underpass, near Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road, Vikas Marg, Ring Road near IP Flyover, Rohtak Road.

Public Works Department (PWD) officials said waterlogging complaints were being dealt with on priority.

"Morning rain was of high intensity so a few areas of the city witnessed waterlogging. Our field staff is on the ground and we are closely observing the situation," a PWD official said.

The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform commuters about waterlogging and the areas where traffic movement had been affected.

"Traffic is affected near Qutab Minar Metro Station towards 100 Foota carriageway due to waterlogging.

"Traffic coming from Badarpur towards Mehrauli has been diverted towards Mathura Road due to waterlogging near Pul Prahladpur," the traffic police said.

In further tweets, they said traffic is affected near Okhla Mandi, from Tamil Sangam Marg towards R K Puram and from Hyatt Regency to R K Puram Sector-12 near CNG pump.

A senior police officer said traffic has also been affected in Dhaula Kuan.

After the rains, the weather turned pleasant in Delhi.

The minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung observatory was 25 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, the IMD said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am in the city was 100 per cent, it said.

The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy skies with moderate rain and the possibility of thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph later in the day.

The IMD said the maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon had reached Delhi on July 13 -- 16 days behind the usual date of onset.

Normally, the monsoon reaches the city by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8. Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.