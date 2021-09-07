The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in many states till 11th September. In its latest updates, the IMD said that enhanced rainfall activity was very likely to continue over west and northwest India till 11th September; over Telangana, Vidarbha region, coastal and north interior Karnataka on 7 September (Tuesday).

According to the updates, widespread to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Telangana, coastal and north interior Karnataka, Vidarbha and Marathwada on 7 September and reduction thereafter and over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Gujarat state during 7-11 September.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over central Maharashtra and Konkan on 7 and 8; Gujarat state on 8-9 September, the IMD said.

The department said rainfall activity is very likely to continue with fairly widespread to widespread falls over most parts of northwest India till 11 September.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Punjab on 7 and 8; Himachal Pradesh and East Rajasthan on 9 and 10, Uttarakhand during 8-11; Haryana on 10 September.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Jammu and Kashmir during 7-11; Himachal Pradesh during 7-8; Uttarakhand on 7; Haryana on 7-9 and 11; West Uttar Pradesh on 10-11; East Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan and Punjab on 9-11; East Rajasthan on 7, 8 and 11th September.

Rainfall is likely to increase over Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh from 11th September, 2021.

In its bulletin, the weather office said a low pressure area is likely to form over North and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal around 11th September, 2021.

On Monday, the Odisha government put several districts on alert as the weather office predicted that a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal may trigger heavy rainfall across the state. The district collectors were asked to monitor the emerging situation closely, according to PTI.

A low-pressure area was formed over northwest and adjoining the westcentral Bay of Bengal off the south Odisha coast. It is likely to move west-northwestward during the next two-three days, the weather office said.

Rains have already started in most parts of the state, including Bhubaneswar.

