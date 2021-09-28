IMD weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in districts adjoining to Jharkhand and West Bengal during next two days.

“Under influence of cyclonic circulation, a low-pressure area formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal. Due to this, heavy to very heavy rainfall would occur in districts adjoining to Jharkhand and West Bengal during next 2 days," said HR Biswas, Director, IMD Bhubaneswar.

As per weather forecast, moderate rainfall will occur in north coastal areas of Odisha and heavy rainfall in few areas during the next 24 hours, he said adding that fishermen are advised not to go in the sea till 30 September.

The IMD earlier in the day said heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls are likely today (28 September) at isolated places over south Gujarat region, north Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, north Konkan, Gangetic West Bengal; heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Saurashtra; Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Odisha and Jharkhand.

For Wednesday, the department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Gujarat, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, north Madhya Maharashtra & north Konkan; Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Marathwada.

The weather office has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Gujarat Region on Thursday.

The IMD today informed under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Northeast and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal, a low pressure area has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal. It became well marked low pressure area into the afternoon.

