'Heavy to very heavy' rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds will occur at many places across the country over the next couple of days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

The MeT department has also said that atmospheric conditions are still not favourable for further advance of monsoon into Rajasthan, remaining parts of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

It said a cyclonic circulation lies over east Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood and there is also a western disturbance.

The following states will receive heavy rainfall in the next few days:

16 June (Day 1) : Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa and Coastal and South Interior Karnataka.

: Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa and Coastal and South Interior Karnataka. Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and ghat areas of Tamil Nadu.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Telangana and with lightning at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and Gujarat state.

Thunderstorm/Duststorm with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places very likely over West Rajasthan.

Squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 gusting to 60 kmph) very likely over North and adjoining East-central Bay of Bengal along and off Odisha-West Bengal coasts, Westcentral Bay of Bengal along and off north Andhra Pradesh Coast; speed reaching 40-50 kmph gulf of mannar, along and off Kerala-Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra-Gujarat coasts. Strong Winds (speed 45-55 kmph) over southwest, westcentral and adjoining east central Arabian Sea . Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

17 June (Day 2) : Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Konkan and Goa and Coastal Karnataka.

: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Konkan and Goa and Coastal Karnataka. Heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and ghat areas of Tamil Nadu.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Telangana and with lightning at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Gujarat state. Thunderstorm/Duststorm with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places very likely over West Rajasthan.

Squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 gusting to 60 kmph) very likely over North and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal along and off Odisha-West Bengal coasts, Westcentral Bay of Bengal along & off north Andhra Pradesh Coast; speed reaching 40-50 kmph along & off Kerala- Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra-Gujarat coasts. Strong Winds (speed 45-55 kmph) over southwest, westcentral and adjoining east central Arabian Sea . Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

18 June (Day 3) : Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over West Bengal & Sikkim and Konkan & Goa and Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe.

: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over West Bengal & Sikkim and Konkan & Goa and Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe. Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Gujarat state.

Squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely along & off Kerala-Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra coasts. Strong Winds (speed 45-55 kmph) over southwest, westcentral and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea . Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

19 June (Day 4) : Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and East Uttar Pradesh and Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Konkan & Goa and Coastal Karnataka.

: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and East Uttar Pradesh and Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Konkan & Goa and Coastal Karnataka. Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and with lightning at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat state.

Squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) likely along & off Goa-Maharashtra coasts. Strong Winds (speed 45-55 kmph) over southwest, westcentral and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea . Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

20 June (Day 5) : Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh and Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Konkan & Goa and Coastal Karnataka.

: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh and Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Konkan & Goa and Coastal Karnataka. Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and with lightning at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Gujarat state.

Strong Winds (speed 45-55 kmph) over southwest, westcentral and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

