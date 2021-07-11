The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls in many states including Delhi, UP, Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat. In a latest update, the department said heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

The department also predicted heavy rainfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Saurashtra& Kutch, Marathwada, Rayalaseema, north interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Telangana and with lightning at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan &Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam& Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal," it said.

According to the department, heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Rajasthan and squally weather is very likely over west central and Southwest Arabian sea; Southeast, East central and Northeast Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka-Kerala coasts; Lakshadweep area, West-central and South Bay of Bengal along and off Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts; Gulf of Mannar and Andaman Sea.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Earlier in the day, the IMD had predicted rains in parts of Delhi, UP, Haryana and Rajasthan.

