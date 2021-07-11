Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in these states. IMD issues fresh updates

According to the department, heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Rajasthan and squally weather is very likely over west central and Southwest Arabian sea; Southeast, East central and Northeast Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka-Kerala coasts; Lakshadweep area, West-central and South Bay of Bengal along and off Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts; Gulf of Mannar and Andaman Sea.