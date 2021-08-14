IMD Weather alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that current spell of widespread rain activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Northeast India and West Bengal till Sunday. It also predicted extremely heavy falls over Meghalaya today (14th August).

According to latest weather updates, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are very likely to continue over East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on 14th August and reduction thereafter.

The weather office also said that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Western Himalayan Region during next 3-4 days with isolated heavy rainfall throughout the region on 14th August and over Uttarakhand on 15th August.

Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over westcentral Bay of Bengal, fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is likely to continue over Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 14th and 15th August. It is likely to increase thereafter spatially to adjoining areas of Telangana, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, east Madhya Pradesh during 16th -18th.

It is likely to increase thereafter spatially to adjoining areas of Telangana, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, east MP during 16th -18th. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Odisha during 16th-17th; over north CAP on 16th and over Telangana on 17th-18th August. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 14, 2021

“Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Odisha during 16th-17th; over north CAP on 16th and over Telangana on 17th-18th August. Subdued rainfall very likely over rest parts of the country," the IMD said.

The department today informed that the monsoon trough now runs close to the foothills of the Himalayas. A cyclonic circulation lies over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh coast in mid tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height.

Another cyclonic circulation lies over north Chhattisgarh in lower tropospheric levels. A north-south trough runs from the above cyclonic circulation to Telangana in lower tropospheric levels.

Earlier this week, the IMD had predicted that the current spell of weak monsoon over the country was likely to continue for the next five days, while intense rainfall over northeast and east India, and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar was expected to last till August 14.

