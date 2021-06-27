The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a fresh weather alert predicting heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in many states during next five days till 1st July. In its latest update, the weather department said under the influence of strong moist southwesterly winds, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall was likely over West Bengal and Sikkim and Northeastern states during next 5 days.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya during next 5 days; Arunachal Pradesh on 27th and 28th; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 30th June and 1st July.

"Isolated extremely falls also likely over Assam and Meghalaya during 28th-30th and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 30th June and 1st July, 2021," the IMD said in a series of tweets.

The department also said that moist easterly winds are expected to pickup in strength, causing enhanced rain all along the Himalayan foothills regions of north Bihar, north UP and Uttarakhand around 1st and 2nd July leading to increased inflow into the rivers originating/flowing over these regions.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over north Chhattisgarh and neighbouring regions, fairly widespread to widespread rain with isolated thunderstorm and lightning are likely over most parts of east and adjoining Central India (Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha) during next 5 days.

Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh are likely to face strong surface winds on 30th June and 1st July, 2021.

The department has also predicted moderate thunderstorms accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, north Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during next 24 hours.

"This may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoors," it said.

The IMD also said that no favourable conditions were likely to develop for further advance of monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab during next 6-7 days.

Subdued rainfall activity is very likely to prevail over Northwest and Central India during next 5 days and over western parts of Peninsular India from 28th June onwards.

Scattered thunderstorm activity accompanied with lightning and rainfall is also likely over these regions during this subdued monsoon activity period, the department said.

