Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in these states till 2 Sep. IMD issues alert2 min read . 02:37 PM IST
- Widespread to very heavy rainfall is predicted over many states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, and Maharashtra
IMD weather updates today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued fresh weather updates predicting widespread to very heavy rainfall over many states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, and Maharashtra.
Widespread to very heavy rainfall has been predicted over Bihar, East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on 30 August; over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa during 30 August-1st September; over Gujarat state during 30 August-2 September; over Marathwada during 30-31 August; over East Rajasthan during 31 August-1 September.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Konkan and Goa during 31st August-1st September; over Marathwada on 30 August; over Madhya Maharashtra on 31 August and over Gujarat state on 1st-2nd September.
The IMD has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls over southern Peninsula during next 24 hours. It said isolated very heavy rainfalls is likely over Telangana on 30th August.
Northeast India is expected to witness fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls during next 24 hours and reduction thereafter. Rainfall is likely to enhance further from 1st September with isolated heavy falls over these areas.
Scattered rainfall activity very likely over Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains of Northwest India during next 4-5 days. Isolated heavy falls also very likely over Uttarakhand on Monday (30 August).
On Sunday, the weather department issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand. The state witnessed incessant rainfall last week, triggering landslides and waterlogging in parts of Dehradun.
According to the Disaster Management Department (DMD), more than 200 roads including five National Highways, 15 State Highways were blocked in the state due to incessant rains and efforts are being made to open them, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.
The situation prevailing in the state is such that due to heavy rains, dozens of roads have been damaged, bridges have been washed away and many areas have been submerged.
