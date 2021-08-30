Widespread to very heavy rainfall has been predicted over Bihar, East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on 30 August; over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa during 30 August-1st September; over Gujarat state during 30 August-2 September; over Marathwada during 30-31 August; over East Rajasthan during 31 August-1 September.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}