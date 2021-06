The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in many states during next five days till 28th June. It has predicted rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Gujarat.

IMD's full forecast till 28th June

24 June (Day 1): Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala.

25 June (Day 2): Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Odisha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Goa.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) is predicted over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

26 June (Day 3): Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andaman, Nicobar Islands and Andhra Pradesh.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

27 June (Day 4): Heavy Rainfall likely at isolated places over Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds likely at isolated places over Telangana and with lightning at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh.

28 June (Day 5): Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Goa, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds likely at isolated places over Telangana and with lightning at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh.

