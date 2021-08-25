IMD weather forecast: Widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely to continue over Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till 27 August (Friday), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. Rainfall will reduce after Friday with isolated heavy rainfall over the region.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 25 August, the IMD said. It also said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls to continue over Uttarakhand till 29 August.

Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh are expected to witness isolated heavy rainfall till 27 August.

According to weather forecast, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu during next 5 days and over Kerala and Mahe on 27th-29th August.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is predicted over East India during next 2 days. Subdued rainfall activity likely to continue over Northwest and Central India and West Coast during next 4 days.

Weather Systems

The entire monsoon trough lay close to the foothills of the Himalayas. It is likely to remain there till tomorrow, the 26th August. In view of the likely formation of a cyclonic circulation over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal on 27th Aug, the eastern end of the monsoon trough is likely to shift southwards from 27th August. The western end likely to start shifting southwards from 29 Aug. Strong southerly/south-westerly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeast India very likely to continue to prevail till 26th August.

Incessant rains hit Dehradun

Incessant rains on Tuesday night caused extensive waterlogging in Dehradun, prompting the administration to deploy State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Due to heavy rains in many places in the city, drain water started entering the houses and buildings. As per the earlier guidelines, the SDRF was on alert mode and teams remained overnight on the spot.

The SDRF team rescued 10-12 people trapped in the State Health Authority building located in the IT Park due to heavy waterlogging in the area. The SDRF team also shifted people living in huts built on both sides of the river under the Bindal bridge to safer places.

The IMD on Tuesday warned of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for five days from August 24 to August 28, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

(With inputs from agencies)

