The entire monsoon trough lay close to the foothills of the Himalayas. It is likely to remain there till tomorrow, the 26th August. In view of the likely formation of a cyclonic circulation over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal on 27th Aug, the eastern end of the monsoon trough is likely to shift southwards from 27th August. The western end likely to start shifting southwards from 29 Aug. Strong southerly/south-westerly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeast India very likely to continue to prevail till 26th August.