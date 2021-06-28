Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in these states till 2nd July. IMD's latest forecast here

Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in these states till 2nd July. IMD's latest forecast here

Premium
IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in these states till 2nd July
2 min read . 04:48 PM IST Livemint

  • Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya

The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued a fresh weather alert predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in some states during next five days till 2nd July.

"Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya; Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Andhra Pradesh," the department said.

READ | Delhi, nearby areas will have to wait another week for Monsoon: IMD

IMD's weather forecast till 2nd July

28 June (Day 1): Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya; heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gujarat State, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan, Goa and Telangana.

29 June (Day 2): Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls over Assam and Meghalaya; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh and heavy rainfall over Bihar, West Bengal and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

30 June (Day 3): Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Assam and Meghalaya. Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and Telangana are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall

01 July (Day 4): Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places likely at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

02 July (Day 5): Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim; heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam, Meghalaya and heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!