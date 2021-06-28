01 July (Day 4): Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places likely at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.