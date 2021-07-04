The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a fresh weather update predicting moderate to severe thunderstorm and heavy to very heavy rainfall in some states till 8 July.

The department has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Bihar, Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 5 days.

It has also predicted isolated thunderstorm and heavy rainfall over Bihar on 4th-6th July; over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on 4th, 7th and 8th July; Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh on 7th-8th July; Arunachal Pradesh on 4th and 6th July; Assam and Meghalaya on 5th and 7th July and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim on 4th, 6th and 8th July.

READ | Heatwave abates in North India, temperature likely to drop during next 5 days: IMD

According to IMD, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely to occur over Bihar on 7th-8th July; Assam and Meghalaya on 4th and 6th July; and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on 7th July.

The department has also predicted moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning over Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal during next 24 hours.

"This may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoors," the IMD said.

For next two hours, the IMD has predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain over isolated places of Narnaul, Mahendergarh, Loharu (Haryana), Kotputli, Rajgarh, Lachmanngarh, Mahwa, Mehndipur (Rajasthan) and adjoining areas.

In a separate update, IMD's CS Patil informed that Karnataka might witness increase in rainfall from July 5. Yellow alert in North and South Karnataka has been issued for July 7-8. Bengaluru is likely to experience rain and thundershower in the next two days.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.