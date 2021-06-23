The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in various states during the next five days till June 27. Among the states and regions likely to witness heavy rain are Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala.

Here's full weather forecast for next five days

23 June (Day 1): Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Chhattisgarh and heavy rainfall at isolated places over southeast Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Coastal and Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.

24 June (Day 2): Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam and Meghalaya.

25 June (Day 3): Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Odisha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

26 June (Day 4): Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Bihar, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

27 June (Day 5): Heavy Rainfall likely at isolated places over Bihar, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The weather department has also predicted thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Rayalseema, Kerala, Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

