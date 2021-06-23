The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in various states during the next five days till June 27. Among the states and regions likely to witness heavy rain are Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala.