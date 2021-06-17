Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in many states on Thursday including Bihar, sub-himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Konkan and Goa and coastal Karnataka, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Me department also informed that heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Apart from these areas, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds are expected in isolated areas over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Telangana and with lightning at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Gujarat state.

In the west Rajasthan, thunderstorm and duststorm with gusty winds are expected, as per IMD.

The MeT further informed, squally weather is expected over North and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal along and off Odisha-West Bengal coasts, west central Bay of Bengal along and off north Andhra Pradesh Coast.

Strong winds with the speed 45-55 kmph are expected over southwest, west central and adjoining east central Arabian Sea, IMD said. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

IMD said on Wednesday that 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds will occur at many places across the country over the next couple of days.

Conditions still not favourable for monsoon to cover parts of North India: IMD

It also said, atmospheric conditions are still not favourable for further advance of monsoon into Rajasthan, remaining parts of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, as reported by PTI.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over east Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood and there is also a western disturbance," IMD said.

These conditions are not favourable for the advance of monsoon, IMD Director General M Mohapatra said.

"Large-scale atmospheric conditions are not favourable for further advance of monsoon into Rajasthan, remaining parts of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi," the IMD said.

However, there could be a slow progress of monsoon into some more parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next five days in association with the existing cyclonic circulation over east Uttar Pradesh, the IMD added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.