The national capital is likely to receive light to moderate in a few hours, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

As per the IMD forecast, light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over north Delhi, West Delhi, and New Delhi areas, including Narela, Pashchim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Rajauri Garden, Patel Nagar, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Kashmiri Gate in a few hours.

Further, the southwest monsoon advanced into the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Bay of Bengal, and the entire northeastern states of India (Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh) on Sunday, the IMD added.

Due to the strengthening of southwesterly winds and a cyclonic circulation over West Bengal, widespread rainfall activity very likely over Northeastern states and adjoining East India in the next 4-5 days, the IMD weather said in an official statement.

"Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 6 and 8 June; over Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, and Sikkim on June 8 and 9; over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on June 6 and 7; over Odisha on June 8 and 9, and over West Bengal on June 10," the weather department said.

The Southwest Monsoon made an onset over Kerala, which marks the beginning of the four-month rainfall season, on June 3 after a delay of two days.

In three days it has covered entire Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, and parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Monsoon covers different parts of the northeast from June 3 to 10. For instance, its normal date to reach Agartala, Aizawl, Shillong, and Imphal is June 1, and Gangtok in Sikkim is June 10.

However, the progress is going to slow over the next two days, June 7 and 8, the IMD said.

