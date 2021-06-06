"Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 6 and 8 June; over Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, and Sikkim on June 8 and 9; over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on June 6 and 7; over Odisha on June 8 and 9, and over West Bengal on June 10," the weather department said.