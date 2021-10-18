Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall, with heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places is very likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Monday, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in a forecast.

In addition to this, heavy falls are likely over these areas on 19 October.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur over western and eastern Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and northeast Rajasthan on Monday as a western disturbance over east Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan interacts with easterlies at lower levels from the Bay of Bengal.

Further, a low-pressure area lies over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha. Due to the strong easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, a heavy spell of rainfall activity is very likely to continue over east India till 20 October.

