The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rains are very likely over many parts of north and northeast India during the next five days.

As per the met department's latest forecast, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh will receive isolated heavy falls from 12 August to 14 August.

Check full forecast here:

The current spell of Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely to continue over the northeast and sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during the next five days.

Isolated extremely heavy falls likely over Assam and Meghalaya from 10 to 13 August.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely to continue over east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal during the next four to five days. Isolated very heavy falls over Bihar on 11 and 12 August.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Uttarakhand on 13 and 14 and over Himachal Pradesh from 12 to 14 August.

Subdued rainfall is very likely over the rest parts of the plains of northwest India (Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan), adjoining central India and most parts of peninsular India (outside Tamil Nadu and Kerala), including Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during next five days with isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu during next five days and over Kerala during the next two days.

According to the IMD, rain or thundershowers were observed at most places of Uttarakhand, Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh and at many places of Himachal Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Monday.

A few places over western Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, central Maharashtra, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep and isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, western Rajasthan, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat, Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa, Telangana, coastal Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal also witnessed rain or thundershowers.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, and a minimum temperature of 25.1 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, the IMD said.

The national capital received a total of 15.4 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am, according to the IMD's Safdarjung station. The Ayanagar and Ridge stations recorded heavier rainfall of about 27 mm and 30 mm respectively.

