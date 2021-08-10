The current spell of Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely to continue over the northeast and sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during the next five days.

Isolated extremely heavy falls likely over Assam and Meghalaya from 10 to 13 August.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely to continue over east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal during the next four to five days. Isolated very heavy falls over Bihar on 11 and 12 August.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Uttarakhand on 13 and 14 and over Himachal Pradesh from 12 to 14 August.

Subdued rainfall is very likely over the rest parts of the plains of northwest India (Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan), adjoining central India and most parts of peninsular India (outside Tamil Nadu and Kerala), including Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during next five days with isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu during next five days and over Kerala during the next two days.

According to the IMD, rain or thundershowers were observed at most places of Uttarakhand, Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh and at many places of Himachal Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Monday.