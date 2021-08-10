Heavy to very showers likely in these two states this week, says IMD. Check full forecast2 min read . 04:04 PM IST
A cyclonic circulation lies over eastern Uttar Pradesh and extends up to the mid-tropospheric levels
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rains are very likely over many parts of north and northeast India during the next five days.
As per the met department's latest forecast, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh will receive isolated heavy falls from 12 August to 14 August.
Check full forecast here:
According to the IMD, rain or thundershowers were observed at most places of Uttarakhand, Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh and at many places of Himachal Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Monday.
A few places over western Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, central Maharashtra, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep and isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, western Rajasthan, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat, Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa, Telangana, coastal Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal also witnessed rain or thundershowers.
Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, and a minimum temperature of 25.1 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, the IMD said.
The national capital received a total of 15.4 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am, according to the IMD's Safdarjung station. The Ayanagar and Ridge stations recorded heavier rainfall of about 27 mm and 30 mm respectively.
