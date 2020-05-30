Heavy traffic movement was seen on the Delhi -Gurugram border for the second day after Haryana government sealed borders with the national capital sighting the spike in Covid-19 cases.

According to a report by ANI, police personnel were seen checking passes and IDs of people commuting through the route on Saturday morning.

The movement across the border was curbed after Haryana’s Health Minister, Anil Vij said the state's border with Delhi "will remain sealed for now" as covid-19 cases were rising in the neighbouring cities of Gurugram and Faridabad.

"Delhi's cases and the adjoining areas with Delhi are a big concern for us. The cases are increasing in Gurugram and Faridabad, as they share their border with Delhi. The border will remain sealed for now," the minister had said.

Four districts — Gurugram, Sonepat, Faridabad and Jhahhar — located in the NCR were worst-affected by coronavirus pandemic, said Haryana home minister Anil Vij. Haryana’s tally of covid-19 patients stands at 1,721 out of which 762 are active cases and 940 have been cured, discharged or migrated. So far, 19 have been reported dead in the state, so far.

The national capital’s tally on the other hand has reached 17,386 out of which 9,142 are active cases and 7,846 have been cured, discharged or migrated. The capital has registered 398 deaths, so far.

The fourth phase of lockdown due to covid-19 will be ending on Sunday. The central and state governments are expected to revise their guidelines and make an action plan to kick start the economy.

