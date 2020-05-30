Four districts — Gurugram, Sonepat, Faridabad and Jhahhar — located in the NCR were worst-affected by coronavirus pandemic, said Haryana home minister Anil Vij. Haryana’s tally of covid-19 patients stands at 1,721 out of which 762 are active cases and 940 have been cured, discharged or migrated. So far, 19 have been reported dead in the state, so far.