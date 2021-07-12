Coastal regions in Karnataka experienced widespread rainfall whereas interior parts of the state experienced a fairly widespread rainfall on Monday. The rainfall came on the back of a low-pressure area in the region, informed India Meterological Department (IMD)

"Today, coastal Karnataka experienced widespread rainfall whereas interior Karnataka experienced a fairly widespread rainfall. The present synoptic condition is that a low-pressure area lies over west-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal," said CS Patil, Director of IMD's Bengaluru branch.

"Under the influence of the system, coastal, north-interior and south-interior Karnataka are likely to experience widespread rainfall from July 12-16. Some areas likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from July 10-16," he said.

IMD's recent bulletin showed chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for today.

