Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Heavy, widespread rainfall in Karnataka till July 16 due to low-pressure area

Heavy, widespread rainfall in Karnataka till July 16 due to low-pressure area

Premium
Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal will lead to heavy to widespread rainfall in Karnataka till July 16.
1 min read . 03:53 PM IST Livemint

Parts of Karnataka will continue to receive widespread rainfall between July 12-16, with some parts experiencing heavy rainfall from July10-16, due to low pressure are in Bay of Bengal

Coastal regions in Karnataka experienced widespread rainfall whereas interior parts of the state experienced a fairly widespread rainfall on Monday. The rainfall came on the back of a low-pressure area in the region, informed India Meterological Department (IMD)

Coastal regions in Karnataka experienced widespread rainfall whereas interior parts of the state experienced a fairly widespread rainfall on Monday. The rainfall came on the back of a low-pressure area in the region, informed India Meterological Department (IMD)

"Today, coastal Karnataka experienced widespread rainfall whereas interior Karnataka experienced a fairly widespread rainfall. The present synoptic condition is that a low-pressure area lies over west-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal," said CS Patil, Director of IMD's Bengaluru branch.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"Today, coastal Karnataka experienced widespread rainfall whereas interior Karnataka experienced a fairly widespread rainfall. The present synoptic condition is that a low-pressure area lies over west-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal," said CS Patil, Director of IMD's Bengaluru branch.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Under the influence of the system, coastal, north-interior and south-interior Karnataka are likely to experience widespread rainfall from July 12-16. Some areas likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from July 10-16," he said.

IMD's recent bulletin showed chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for today.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!