Heeraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, passed away on December 30. She was 100. Modi has frequently stated that his mother served as an example to him of how to have a firm resolve and concentrate on the welfare of the less fortunate. As per Modi, his mother always had a great deal of faith in him and the ideals she taught him.

On June 18, Heeraben Modi was born in Visnagar, Mehsana, Gujarat. She was wed to a tea vendor named Damodardas Mulchand Modi. She resided in the Raysan village neighbourhood of Gandhinagar with Pankaj Modi, the Prime Minister's younger brother.

In November 2016, Heeraben Modi made news after photos of her posing in front of an ATM in support of her son's decision to implement demonetisation went viral on social media. She attracted attention once more after receiving the COVID-19 vaccinations.

View Full Image In this Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 file photo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi, in Gandhinagar. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

According to the prime minister’s blog post, his mother’s childhood was “extremely difficult." Modi mentioned Heeraben Modi's hardships and sacrifices throughout the years. He also informed earlier that Heeraben had lost her mother as a result of the Spanish Flu outbreak.

Modi saw the penance, sacrifice, and contribution of India's maternal force in the life story of his mother. He discovered that nothing was out of reach for Indian women when he looked at his mother and the millions of other women who are just like her.

“In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," Prime Minister Modi wrote while remembering her advice from the time when he had met her on her 100th birthday: “Work with intelligence, live life with purity".

View Full Image Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi, in Gandhinagar. (PTI)

During a well-known conversation with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2015, PM Modi became emotional while discussing his mother. His mother struggled greatly to raise him when his father passed away. She worked as a labourer and did dishwashing, he said.

During the second and last round of the just completed Gujarat elections, Heeraben Modi arrived in a wheelchair to cast her ballot at a polling location in Gandhinagar. In the polls, the BJP came out on top, securing yet another historic term in power in the state.

