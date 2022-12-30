Heeraben Modi: A life committed to values2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 08:40 AM IST
Heeraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, passed away on December 30. She was 100. Modi has frequently stated that his mother served as an example to him of how to have a firm resolve and concentrate on the welfare of the less fortunate. As per Modi, his mother always had a great deal of faith in him and the ideals she taught him.