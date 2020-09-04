Heightened stress a consequence of China’s actions: Foreign ministry

NEW DELHI : New Delhi on Thursday said dialogue was the only way to resolve all outstanding disputes between India and China , and urged Beijing to “sincerely engage" in talks to lower the unprecedented hostilities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since May.

Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said the blame for heightening tensions between the two neighbours lay with China. This is a “direct result" of “actions taken by the Chinese side that sought to effect the unilateral change of the status quo." Srivastava was referring to multiple attempts by Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to intrude into Indian territory in Ladakh, in violation of agreements signed between the two countries since 1993. Beijing has upped the ante to claim more Indian land as the two sides are yet to reach an agreement at the undemarcated border.

Srivastava’s commentscame on the day Indian and Chinese military commanders continued to engage in dialogue for the fourth consecutive day to defuse tensions.

At a virtual event to release his book The India way: strategies for an uncertain the world, foreign minister S. Jaishankar said “it is imperative... to reach an accommodation... the world depends on it."

“What happens on the border will impact the relationship," he said in response to a question on India-China relations. The solution to situation has to be found through diplomacy," he said adding later that “We have to work our way through this."

Jaishankar and defence minister Rajnath Singh may come face-to-face with their Chinese counterparts in Moscow on the sidelines of an upcoming regional meeting, but there was no official communiqué of a scheduled meet.

The talks held over the past three days ended inconclusively, with India saying that China attempted to intrude into its territory even while the talks were on. Thursday’s military level talks also ended without any result. In fact, over the weekend, Chinese soldiers tried to open a new front and attempted to intrude along the south bank of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. New Delhi said the attempts were thwarted.

Tensions are already high over China occupying what is seen as Indian territory on the north bank of the Pangong Tso and areas in north Ladakh. Many rounds of diplomatic and military level talks did not result in major disengagement or de-escalation. “The ground commanders are still holding discussions to resolve the situation. We reiterate the consensus reached between the two foreign ministers and special representatives that the situation on the border should be handled in a responsible manner and either side should not take any provocative action or escalate matters," Srivastava said, referring to two telephone conversations in June and July at senior levels between India and China.

“Now, the way ahead is negotiations, through the diplomatic and military channels. The Indian side is firmly committed to resolving all outstanding issues through peaceful dialogue. We strongly urge the Chinese side to sincerely engage the Indian side with the objective of expeditiously restoring peace and tranquility in border areas" through complete disengagement and de-escalation, he added.

