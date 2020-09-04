Heightened stress a consequence of China’s actions: Foreign ministry

Tensions are already high over China occupying what is seen as Indian territory on the north bank of the Pangong Tso and areas in north Ladakh. Many rounds of diplomatic and military level talks did not result in major disengagement or de-escalation. “The ground commanders are still holding discussions to resolve the situation. We reiterate the consensus reached between the two foreign ministers and special representatives that the situation on the border should be handled in a responsible manner and either side should not take any provocative action or escalate matters," Srivastava said, referring to two telephone conversations in June and July at senior levels between India and China.