Hekani Jakhalu on Thursday created history as she became the first woman candidate to win an assembly election in the state of Nagaland. Hekani Jakhalu has won from the Dimapur III constituency. Hekani was fielded by the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party(NDPP). She defeated Azheto Zhimomi of LJP (Ram Vilas) by 1536 votes. The 47-year-old leader studied and did her Masters in Law in 2013 from the University of San Francisco School of Law

Hekani Jakhalu also got the Nari Shakti Puraskar award from the President of India at Rastrapati Bhavan on International Women’s Day. Speaking about Dimapur III seat, Jakhalu in her manifesto has shared a vision for Youth Development, women empowerment, minority rights, and model constituency.

Four women candidates - Hekhani Jakhaulu, Salhoutuo Kruse, Hukali Sema and Rosy Thompson - contested the Nagaland Assembly election this time.

Salhoutuo Kruse of NDPP is leading from Western Angami seat and BJP's Hukali Sema is also leading from Atoizu constituency as per EC website.

In the election affidavit, Hekani Jakhalu also declared a debt of more than ₹41.95 lakh on herself According to Hekani's election affidavit, Hekani and her husband own half a dozen cars. Its total cost has been said to be more than 1.32 crores. Hekani owns a Toyota Innova car. In the affidavit, she has listed five different cars owned by her husband.

Meanwhile, the ruling NDPP-BJP alliance won three seats and is leading in 35 seats in the Nagaland Assembly election, the Election Commission of India said on Thursday as of 1 pm.

The Akuluto seat has been won uncontested by BJP nominee Kazheto Kinimi while BJP candidate P Bashangmongba Chang won the Tuensang Sadar-I seat and NDPP nominee S Keoshu Yimchunger won Shamator Chessore Assembly constituency in Nagaland, EC said.

The Republican Party of India (Athawale) which contested the Nagaland Assembly election for the first time won two seats - Tuensang Sadar II seat and Noksen constituency.

Counting of votes for the 59 Nagaland Assembly seats started at 8 am with postal ballots followed by EVMs.