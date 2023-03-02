Hekani Jakhalu scripts history, becomes first woman MLA in Nagaland

Hekani Jakhalu on Thursday created history as she became the first woman candidate to win an assembly election in the state of Nagaland. Hekani Jakhalu has won from the Dimapur III constituency. Hekani was fielded by the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party(NDPP). She defeated Azheto Zhimomi of LJP (Ram Vilas) by 1536 votes. The 47-year-old leader studied and did her Masters in Law in 2013 from the University of San Francisco School of Law

