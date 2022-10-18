Helicopter crashes near Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand, 7 feared dead

Helicopter crashes near Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand, 7 feared dead1 min read . 01:18 PM IST
Helicopter crashes near Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand: The chopper burst into flames near Jungle Chatti, en route the shrine amid fog and poor visibility
Dehradun: A helicopter carrying pilgrims from Guptkashi to Kedarnath crashed on Tuesday and seven people onboard are feared dead, sources said.
The chopper burst into flames near Jungle Chatti, en route the shrine amid fog and poor visibility, they said.
Medical have been deployed at the spot.
Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami has ordered a probe.
“Very sad news has been received about the casualties of some people in the unfortunate helicopter crash at Garuda Chatti near Kedarnath. The SDRF and district administration teams have reached the spot for relief and rescue work. A detailed inquiry has been ordered into this tragic incident," he tweeted.
