Helicopter service connecting Dehradun-Tehri-Srinagar-Gauchar begins

A helicopter service on the Dehradun-New Tehri-Srinagar-Gauchar route in Uttarakhand under UDAN has been inaugurated. Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter and congratulated the people of Uttarakhand after the inauguration. He said he was "delighted" to inaugurate the UDAN route along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

"Taking the domestic connectivity further, I was delighted to inaugurate the RCS UDAN Route for Dehradun-New Tehri-Srinagar-Gauchar along with CM Uttarakhand Shri @tsrawatbjp Ji, under @PawanHansLtd today. With this we have added 6 more routes & 2 heliports at New Tehri & Srinagar", he said in a tweet yesterday.

"Taking the domestic connectivity further, I was delighted to inaugurate the RCS UDAN Route for Dehradun-New Tehri-Srinagar-Gauchar along with CM Uttarakhand Shri @tsrawatbjp Ji, under @PawanHansLtd today. With this we have added 6 more routes & 2 heliports at New Tehri & Srinagar", he said in a tweet yesterday.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday jointly flagged off the helicopter routes virtually. The helicopter routes are to be operated by Pawan Hans Limited.

Low cost helicopter service will be available thrice a week

Chief Minister Rawat informed that these helicopter services will be available for three days a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. According to an official statement released by the CM's office, under the RCS, Dehradun has now been connected with Pantnagar, Pittorgarh, Chinyalisaud and Gauchar.

UDAN- RCS scheme

UDAN- RCS (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik- Regional Connectivity Scheme), is a regional airport development scheme of the Central government. It is aimed at making air travel affordable, accessible and widespread in the country. The government, in 2016, had launched the UDAN Scheme to boost the regional air connectivity in the country.