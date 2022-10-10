The first flight ride will start at 9 am from Bengaluru airport to HAL airport and the return flight will be at 4.15 pm on the same route
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
BLADE India, an Urban air mobility company has launched helicopter service between Bengaluru airport and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Airport from today. The chopper service will be ableto take five passengers and it will take 12 minutes to reach the Bengaluru airport from HAL airport. The company has priced the ticket at ₹3,250 per person and the chopper will operate two times a day.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
BLADE India, an Urban air mobility company has launched helicopter service between Bengaluru airport and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Airport from today. The chopper service will be ableto take five passengers and it will take 12 minutes to reach the Bengaluru airport from HAL airport. The company has priced the ticket at ₹3,250 per person and the chopper will operate two times a day.
The first flight ride will start at 9 am from Bengaluru airport to HAL airport and the return flight will be at 4.15 pm on the same route. The service will be beneficial to corporate travellers as HAL is close to popular locations such as Koramangala, Indiranagar as well as IT parks
The first flight ride will start at 9 am from Bengaluru airport to HAL airport and the return flight will be at 4.15 pm on the same route. The service will be beneficial to corporate travellers as HAL is close to popular locations such as Koramangala, Indiranagar as well as IT parks
"The company is working with Airbus and Eve Air Mobility on reducing carbon emissions in urban air mobility through Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft or electric air taxis. These partnerships prepare for an eventual equipment swap of conventional helicopters with electric air taxis and under this partnership, BLADE India will get up to 200 electric air taxis by 2026, " Amit Dutta, Managing Director Blade India said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The company is working with Airbus and Eve Air Mobility on reducing carbon emissions in urban air mobility through Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft or electric air taxis. These partnerships prepare for an eventual equipment swap of conventional helicopters with electric air taxis and under this partnership, BLADE India will get up to 200 electric air taxis by 2026, " Amit Dutta, Managing Director Blade India said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, from today passengers can get to Bengaluru City Center in under 15 mins from the BLADE helipad in BK Halli, Hennur, a 10 min car ride from the Airport terminal.