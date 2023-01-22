Helios Capital's Samir Arora calls ongoing layoffs 'Fair trade off'; here's why4 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 09:24 AM IST
- As companies cut thousands of jobs, Samir Arora, founder and fund manager at Helios Capital has defended these ongoing layoffs saying that its a fair trade.
After a bruising 2022 where companies from small startups to tech giants started cutting their workforce and slammed the brakes on expansion, the year 2023, too is looking the same as layoff continue.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×