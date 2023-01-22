Helios Capital's Samir Arora calls ongoing layoffs 'Fair trade off'; here's why

Alphabet's CEO Sundar Pichai in a mail sent to employees announced that Google is likely to eliminate 12,000 jobs. He said that he takes full responsibility for the decisions and further added, “The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me. Microsoft Corp too is said to eliminate 10,000 jobs. Amazon.com Inc too have started layoffs as it plans to cut more than 18,000 roles as part of a workforce reduction. The Jeff Bezos-owned company has now surpassed the 11,000 cuts announced last year by Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc.

