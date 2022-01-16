Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who often shares inspiring and knowledge-powered posts, on Sunday shared some exquisite pictures of Kashmir blanketed with snow. The chairman of Mahindra Group wrote, "Hello Srinagar. Goodbye Switzerland…".

Subsequently, netizens responded to Mahindra's tweet sharing alluring images of snowclad mountains from other parts of India.

One user wrote, "I really appreciate if big tycoon of India promotes Himalayan Tourism over Hyped Switzerland…. it will boost our tourism…"

I really appreciate if big tycoon of India promote Himalayan Tourism over Hyped Switzerland…. it will boost our tourism…👏👏👏 — Kuldeep Jaiswal (@jaishkuldeep23) January 16, 2022

Sir, Hello to shimla as well. Pic of last week. pic.twitter.com/iP6WBdh5aG — Varun Walia (@varunwalia) January 16, 2022

Hello Brahmatal Trek in uttarakhand 😁🌟 pic.twitter.com/rk8iNbzj2h — I Am Modi 🇮🇳 (@Markviegas) January 16, 2022

Previously also, Anand Mahindra has shared beatific photos of other Indian places. Last week, on January 11, the business tycoon shared a sunset image on the Himalayas and wrote, "Oh I couldn’t resist retweeting this one… Beautiful. Truly our Incredible India".

Oh I couldn’t resist retweeting this one… Beautiful. Truly our Incredible India https://t.co/zeRJibl1I6 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 11, 2022

Kashmir valley is currently under the grip of the 40-day harshest winter period known as 'Chilla-i-Kalan' which began on December 21 last year.

'Chilla-i-Kalan' is a period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.

The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy to very heavy snowfall.

The 'Chilla-i-Kalan' will end on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

