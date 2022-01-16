This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Subsequently, netizens responded to Mahindra's tweet sharing alluring images of snowclad mountains from other parts of India
Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who often shares inspiring and knowledge-powered posts, on Sunday shared some exquisite pictures of Kashmir blanketed with snow. The chairman of Mahindra Group wrote, "Hello Srinagar. Goodbye Switzerland…".
Previously also, Anand Mahindra has shared beatific photos of other Indian places. Last week, on January 11, the business tycoon shared a sunset image on the Himalayas and wrote, "Oh I couldn’t resist retweeting this one… Beautiful. Truly our Incredible India".
Kashmir valley is currently under the grip of the 40-day harshest winter period known as 'Chilla-i-Kalan' which began on December 21 last year.
'Chilla-i-Kalan' is a period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.
The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy to very heavy snowfall.
The 'Chilla-i-Kalan' will end on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).
