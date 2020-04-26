NEW DELHI : The Delhi High court has directed that all the helplines and WhatsApp numbers meant to deal with matters related to domestic violence should function properly during this lockdown due to Covid-19.

“The provisions contained in the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 shall be effectively implemented by the respondents..." The court said.

The order came on a plea filed by an NGO called All India Council of Human Rights, Liberties and Social Justice (AICHLS) that had sought measures to curb domestic violence and protect the victims during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Delhi High Court has also asked the concerned authorities to consider whether temporary Protection Officers can be appointed, till regular appointments are made, to address the gravity of the situation.

The bench comprising Chief Justice DN Patel and C Hari Shankar said person responding to the helplines "must be trained about possible remedies of the common difficulties of complainants."

With these observations and directions, the court disposed off the NGO's plea.

The counsel for the petitioner Mithu Jain in an hearing held via videoconferencing had referred to the status report filed by the Centre and Delhi government. She pointed out that only 17 Protection Officers are not adequate for such a large population of Delhi. No mass campaigning has been done till date and no efforts have been undertaken for mass outreach.

Additional Solicitor General Maninder Acharya appearing for the Central government had submitted that on 25 March an Advisory was issued by the Ministry of Women and Child Development to Chief Secretaries/ Administrators of all States/ UTs and District Collectors/ District Magistrates of all districts regarding One Stop Centres and Women Helplines (WHL-181) to remain operational during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

“Emergency Response Support System over the short code 112 is also available for emergency rescue and support to women facing or apprehending violence and that the Protection Officers would continue to provide their services." She told the court.

She further submitted that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with “NIMHANS" has started a helpline 080 – 46110007 to provide psychological support to victims of domestic violence.

Additional Standing Counsel for the Delhi government submitted that various measures have been taken by the including operation of a helpline number 181 for women in distress being run and managed by Delhi Commission for Women and also set up 3 government run women institutions and given recognition to 14 NGO-run Women Shelter homes.

Meanwhile,The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) told the court that they too have set up mobile helplines to deal with domestic violence cases and offer advice to callers.

The petitioner NGO had claimed that certain more effective measures need to be put in place, as it is a matter of record and statistics that the cases of domestic violence are on a rise, on account of the women being confined to their homes.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated